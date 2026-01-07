Irvine police searching for man who allegedly stole $1,700 worth of caviar from Whole Foods

Irvine police are searching for a man who was caught on camera as he allegedly stole $1,700 worth of caviar from a Whole Foods grocery store in December.

In their weekly Wanted Wednesday post, officers shared a photo of the suspect walking down a store aisle with a basket and a shopping bag in his hands just days before New Year's Eve at the store on Irvine Center Drive.

"This is not Jason Statham filming an action scene in a grocery store," the post said.

Instead, they said it's a man who allegedly selected several items to appear like he was on a "typical shopping trip" before he hid the caviar inside a paper Whole Foods bag that he had with him, according to the post. He left the other items behind as he left the store.

"I don't know that we've had $1,700 worth of fish eggs stolen," said Irvine Police Department Public Information Officer Kyle Oldoerp. "Definitely a large amount, and I don't know what he did with it. That's the million-dollar question."

Police said that the cans of caviar ranged in price from $99 to $170. The theft wasn't noticed until a store employee saw that the entire caviar section was empty, which led management to check their security cameras.

They said that they're hopeful the Wanted Wednesday post, which typically helps them receive many tips from the public, will also lead them to locating the caviar thief.

"We're hoping that one of your viewers notices this fishy suspect and gives us a call," Oldoerp said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Detective Drake at jdrake@cityofirvine.org.