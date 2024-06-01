Watch CBS News
Investigators believe gun found in Channel Islands Harbor possibly connected to shooting in Oxnard

By Dean Fioresi

Handgun found in Channel Islands Harbor
Investigators believe that a firearm discovered in the Channel Islands Harbor earlier this week may be connected to a shooting in Oxnard. 

The shooting happened on Monday, May 27 in the 1600 block of S. Victoria Avenue in Oxnard, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. 

"Investigators would later interview a witness who described seeing a male subject toss an unknown item into the Channel Islands Harbor after the shooting," the statement said. "Investigators believed it was possibly a firearm used in the shooting."

The next morning, at the request of Oxnard police, the VCSD Dive Team responded to the harbor in search of any evidence connected to the shooting, the statement said. 

Three divers that went into the water recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm "within proximity to the original crime scene," according to investigators. 

No further information was provided on the shooting investigation. 

First published on June 1, 2024 / 5:58 PM PDT

