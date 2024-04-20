Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after woman found shot to death in El Monte

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in El Monte on Saturday. 

Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Penn Mar Avenue, near the I-10 and I-605 Freeways, at around 3:35 a.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting the El Monte Police Department with the investigation. 

A woman in her early 40s was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. 

Investigators are working to determine a motive and suspect in the shooting. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 8:15 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.