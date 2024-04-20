Investigation underway after woman found shot to death in El Monte

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in El Monte on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Penn Mar Avenue, near the I-10 and I-605 Freeways, at around 3:35 a.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting the El Monte Police Department with the investigation.

A woman in her early 40s was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.