Investigation underway after shooting near Newport Beach pier leaves one wounded

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Investigation underway after shooting near Newport Beach pier leaves one wounded
An investigation is underway after a man was wounded in a shooting near the Newport Beach pier on Sunday night. 

It's unclear exactly when the incident happened, but Newport Beach police say that it happened on 20th Street near the pier. 

There was one victim, an adult male, who was struck by gunfire in the lower body. Officers did not say if he was hospitalized following the incident. 

Officers could be seen surveying the scene where the shooting occurred with SkyCal overhead. 

There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect involved. 

No further information was provided. 

