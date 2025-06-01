Investigation underway after shooting near Newport Beach pier leaves one wounded

Investigation underway after shooting near Newport Beach pier leaves one wounded

Investigation underway after shooting near Newport Beach pier leaves one wounded

An investigation is underway after a man was wounded in a shooting near the Newport Beach pier on Sunday night.

It's unclear exactly when the incident happened, but Newport Beach police say that it happened on 20th Street near the pier.

There was one victim, an adult male, who was struck by gunfire in the lower body. Officers did not say if he was hospitalized following the incident.

Officers could be seen surveying the scene where the shooting occurred with SkyCal overhead.

There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect involved.

No further information was provided.