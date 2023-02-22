Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Hemet

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A massive investigation is underway in Hemet after an officer-involved shooting occurred early Tuesday. 

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, as investigators have yet to disclose any information, including whether anyone was struck by gunfire. 

Hemet Police Department officers were first dispatched to the area, located near Johnston Avenue and State Street at around 10 a.m. 

According to HPD's Public Information Officer, the incident also included a portion of Harvard Street.

Primary information reveals that two homes are said to be involved in the investigation, with a large perimeter in the area established by crime scene tape. A mobile command center has been set up nearby, with dozens of officers — in both plain clothes and uniform — milling about the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

February 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

