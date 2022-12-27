Investigation underway after man shot during argument in Long Beach

Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday evening.

An argument between two men in Long Beach escalated

into a shooting, leaving one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the

lower body while the other man fled the scene, authorities said today.

Officers were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block

of Chestnut Avenue regarding a shooting and found one victim suffering from

a non-life-threatening wound, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital.

The victim had been in a verbal dispute with another man when the

suspect shot him and fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction,

police said.

Officers found evidence at the scene, including shell casings, the

LBPD said. No other injuries were reported and the investigation was ongoing.