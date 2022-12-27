Investigation underway after man shot during argument in Long Beach
Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday evening.
According to a press release, the shooting was preceded by an argument between two men.
Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Chestnut Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. after learning of the shooting, and when they arrived they found one man suffering from they said to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital and is currently in unknown condition.
The suspect is believed to have fled from the scene in an unidentified vehicel.
An argument between two men in Long Beach escalated
into a shooting, leaving one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the
lower body while the other man fled the scene, authorities said today.
Officers were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block
of Chestnut Avenue regarding a shooting and found one victim suffering from
a non-life-threatening wound, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Paramedics rushed him to a hospital.
The victim had been in a verbal dispute with another man when the
suspect shot him and fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction,
police said.
Officers found evidence at the scene, including shell casings, the
LBPD said. No other injuries were reported and the investigation was ongoing.
for more features.