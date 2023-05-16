Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after man shot and killed in Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Compton on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 10:55 a.m. in the 200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who died at the scene, has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the death was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 2:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.