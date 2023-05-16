Investigation underway after man shot and killed in Compton

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Compton on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 10:55 a.m. in the 200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who died at the scene, has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the death was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.