Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Valley Village homeless encampment

Authorities are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who was found shot to death at a Valley Village homeless encampment earlier this weekend.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the encampment, located at Tujunga Avenue and Cumpston Street, at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning in regards to a deceased male inside of a tent.

The victim, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Wesley Orso, was pronounced dead at the scene. They believe he was experiencing homelessness.

Investigators discovered narcotics paraphernalia at the scene, which prompted them to believe that it may have been an overdose, but further investigation revealed that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (818) 374-9550.