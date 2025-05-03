Investigation underway after man found shot to death in City Terrace

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in East Los Angeles on Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Eastman Avenue between Meisner Street and N. Gage Avenue in the unincorporated community of City Terrace at around 11 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival they found the victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators did not provide information on a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.