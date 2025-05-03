Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after man found shot to death in City Terrace

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in East Los Angeles on Friday. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Eastman Avenue between Meisner Street and N. Gage Avenue in the unincorporated community of City Terrace at around 11 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival they found the victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Investigators did not provide information on a motive or suspect in the shooting. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.