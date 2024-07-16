Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man allegedly fires shots at LAPD officers in Downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

An investigation is underway after a man allegedly fired shots towards police in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

It's not clear immediately when the incident happened, but Los Angeles Police Department officers were near 12th Street and San Julian when a man on a bicycle reportedly opened fire in their direction. 

A suspect was detained a couple of blocks away, police said. They have not yet confirmed if it was the person that they believed fired the shots. 

No officers were struck by gunfire, but they say that one of their cruisers did suffer some damage. 

No further information was provided. 

