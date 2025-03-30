Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after woman's body found on side of 10 Freeway in Mid-City area

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
An investigation is underway after a women's body was found on the side of the I-10 Freeway in Mid-City on Sunday morning. 

The discovery was made at around 9 a.m. near westbound lanes just east of La Brea Avenue by Caltrans workers, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. 

They were called to the scene after learning that the body was covered by a white blanket in the Accident Inspection Site turnout of the freeway, officers said.

Investigators have not yet provided information on the woman's identity or a possible cause of death. She was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

"The incident is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Major Crimes Unit," the CHP release said. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact CHP detectives at (323) 644-9550. 

