Investigation underway after 3-year-old killed in Lancaster

By Amy Maetzold

A death investigation is underway after a 3-year-old was killed in Lancaster Tuesday night.

Authorities responded around 11 p.m. to the 43400 block of 57th Street West regarding a child that was bleeding and not breathing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Lancaster Station.

The boy was taken to the hospital with cuts and abrasions on his chest, but later died from his injuries, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No details were given about how the boy got injured.

A man from the same residence was also taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators at the scene are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death and are not yet calling the death a homicide.   

First published on February 21, 2024 / 7:07 AM PST

