Investigation launched after woman in her 80s found dead inside burnt home in Woodland Hills

A death investigation was underway in Woodland Hills early Wednesday morning, after a woman in her 80s was found dead inside of her home.

According to investigators at the scene on W. Martha Street, the 81-year-old woman was located by relatives on Tuesday evening at around 7:40 p.m.

Units from both Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments rushed to the scene, due to "evidence of a fire," forced entry and belief that the home had been ransacked.

The fire was already out by the time firefighters arrived.

The woman's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin and due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Police believe that foul play was involved in the incident, noting the forced entry and signs of a struggle. They believe that the woman was killed by the suspect, who then lit a fire in an attempt to cover up the crime, though were unsure as the investigation continued.

