Investigation launched after body washes ashore in Manhattan Beach

An investigation is underway after a body washed ashore in Manhattan Beach on Sunday evening.

Police say that they were dispatched to the waterline at the 3500 block of the strand just after 7 p.m. for reports that a dead man had washed ashore, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

Circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unclear, but officers do not believe that there is any sort of foul play involved.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police ask people to remain clear of the area as their investigation continues.

Officers with Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach police were assisting with the investigation.