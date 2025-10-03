Invasive trees with unpleasant odor spread in Eaton Fire burn zone

A plant known as a "tree of heaven" has been multiplying rapidly across empty lots in the Altadena burn scar area, and residents are calling it the "tree of hell."

Fire survivors who cleared their properties of charred debris just months ago are now battling tree jungles. Many are turning to neighborhood apps looking for help on how to manage the plant.

"It grows really fast, really fast and it spreads through like aggressive root systems and seeds," said Raquel Falco of Tree Path.

Grow Monrovia is one of the nonprofits responding with shovels and chemicals to help stop the spread of the trees.

For years, Rosemary Gavidia and Falco have helped homeowners throughout the San Gabriel foothills tackle the invasive tree from China, which first caused problems on the East Coast.

A few months ago, homeowner Andrew Barge had trees up to 20 feet high swamping his backyard.

"If we cut the branches, it would just regrow, so we've been trying to get rid of it for a while now," Barge said.

Gavidia said area developers removed all the native oaks and topsoil during construction, leaving the land malnourished and just like in fire-ravaged Altadena, the aggressive tree took root. Once established, it releases a chemical that kills anything growing around it.

The women carefully apply chemicals both to growing sprouts and right into the bark of larger trees.

Falco helped remove "trees of heaven" when they multiplied in nearby Glendora.

"One plant turned into hundreds of plants, and it started taking over the areas that we have native oak trees and sycamores," Falco said.

Grow Monrovia wants people to learn to spot young trees and to keep removing them.

"At this age, they are easier to pull out. You can get the whole root system," Gavidia said.

The trees can be easily identified by their trademark odor.

"It smells like old peanut butter. Some people say corn chips. It stinks," Gavidia said.

Mature mother trees spread their seeds at an insane rate. Gavidia said they can spread up to 300,000 seeds per year.

The women said if the trees overwhelm your property, get help. It's taken Barge nearly three months and his tree jungle is shrinking.