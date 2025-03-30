Inside SoCal: Women in Wine (3/30)

This Women's History Month, we're raising a glass to women in wine. In a male-dominated industry, Helen Johannesen and Briana O'Connor are leading the way, showing what women are capable of and creating opportunities to educate and empower their peers. We'll toast to that!

HELEN'S WINES

A decade ago, partners Jon Shook, Vinny Dotolo, and Helen Johannesen took a chance on a new concept – a scratch that Helen needed to itch. It was a wine shop, or as Helen calls it a wine "gem box," in the back of Jon & Vinny's restaurant in the Fairfax District that allowed guests to peruse bottles of wine for purchase to take home or enjoy with their meal. When most restaurants aren't interested in having their patrons linger, this was embraced at Helen's Wines. Want to enjoy your pizza or pasta while doing a wine tasting in the wine shop? Great! And this is exactly what you'll want to do as Helen informs you about some of the fun, beautiful wines on offer. Her descriptors and personality make the tasting an event, a show even, and this is one we'd gladly buy a ticket for – or rather, a glass.

HELEN'S WINES – Original location:

412 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(213) 280-5118

helenswines.com

Open Daily 8AM-10PM

Other locations – Brentwood, Slauson, Studio City

MAREA BEVERLY HILLS

In NYC, Marea is an institution. And the arrival of Marea in Beverly Hills is earning a similar reputation already. Just months into its opening, the restaurant is buzzing, and for good reason. The Italian coastal flavors are spot on, and the local seafood and produce informs the menu. For Sommelier (or Somm as the industry pros call it) Briana O'Connor, this is a playground for wine pairings. It's common for people to mistake Briana for a server instead of the Somm, and that doesn't deter her. In a male dominated profession, Briana knows she is setting an example of what women are capable of in this field. She is warm, personable, and a force when it comes to wine – knowledge, palate, and consistently leading her patrons in finding their perfect sip. Her goal is to make you have the best experience with your drink of choice, and with her. This is the spirit of Marea – simply the best.

Marea Beverly Hills

430 N. Camden Drive

Beverly Hills 90210

(310) 620-8463

marearestaurant.com/beverly-hills