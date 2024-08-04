Inside SoCal: The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (6/23)

In South LA, this organization has inspired a new generation of musicians, uniting them through the power of music and showing what's possible beyond the notes.

The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (ICYOLA)

From a small group of founding members to now over a hundred students, the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (ICYOLA) has become more than an orchestra. Many students see it as a second home - a place that inspires them and allows them to form long-lasting friendships, contributes to their personal growth, and opens doors to new opportunities. Founded back in 2009, ICYOLA was created for small group of people who shared a desire to be a part of an orchestra but didn't have the access or the funds. From its humble beginnings, ICYOLA has grown exponentially and serves hundreds of children and adults from communities of color, teaching and sharing the joy of music through various programs. At ICYOLA they are also challenged, and because of that acquire new life skills, courage, and confidence.

On July 14th, ICYOLA is hosting its Annual Season Finale Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Don't miss an unforgettable evening of classical music and the extraordinary musical abilities of the city's youth. For more information and tickets, visit https://icyola.org/.

ICYOLA

6820 S. La Tijera Blvd.

Suite 201

Los Angeles, CA 90045

icyola.org

Instagram: @icyola