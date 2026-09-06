Inside SoCal | Starlight Cabaret

A historic Studio City club gets the ultimate refresh. A true cabaret, it offers nightly entertainment spanning comedy, live music, dancing, and more. Sequins not required, but highly recommended.

Starlight Cabaret

Veteran TV personality, comedienne, and actress Katie Carzola is behind the dazzling revival of an historic Studio City venue where nearly a century of music, comedy, burlesque, and nightlife history comes alive. From its roots as the scandalous Zomba Café to its celebrated chapter as the legendary Oil Can Harry's, the space has long been a stage for performers, dreamers, and trailblazers.

Katie infused new life into the storied space, creating a welcoming stage for a new generation of artists and audiences. Check out their nightly programming at thestarlightcabaret.com.