Inside Socal: SoCal Icons

SOCAL ICON: NORMS

Sponsored by NORMS Restaurants

When Norm Roybark saw the $1 betting line at the Santa Anita racetrack back in the 1940s, which was overwhelmingly busy compared to the pricier betting lines, it sparked a thought: Americans prioritize spending and value. So, he thought a restaurant that catered to quality food, service AND value would be the next big thing, and he was right. Over 75 years later, NORMS has stood the test of time in an ever-finicky place like Southern California where new often overshadows tried and true. But don't mistake NORMS for resting on their laurels; they continue to evolve to meet customers' needs. A new menu with reimagined classics has just rolled out and it's delicious, with just enough newness and plenty of nostalgia to keep us coming back for more. We highly recommend the Buffalo Chicken Skillet, and don't forget an order of hotcakes made with a special recipe to make them fluffy and utterly delicious.

For all NORMS locations, go to norms.com/locations.

SOCAL ICON: CHINATOWN

Chinatown is one of the most vibrant, colorful, and unique neighborhoods in Downtown Los Angeles. Filled with history and unique charms, it aims to highlight and embrace its rich culture and heritage, attracting visitors to discover the Chinese heritage in the heart of LA. The neighborhood is known for its authentic cuisine, where you can explore dim sum parlors, noodle houses, and bakeries with traditional pastries, and visit unique art galleries and shops with diverse offerings, from traditional clothing and souvenirs to everyday grocery items. However, Chinatown is more than just a center for commerce. It is a place where the community gets together to celebrate numerous cultural events like the Chinese New Year, Chinatown Summer nights, and more. Chinatown offers visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the history and traditions of the Chinese American community, making it a beloved cultural hub.

Los Angeles Chinatown

727 N. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Instagram: @lachinatown chinatownla.com