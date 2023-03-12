Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal: Regaining Health & Joy (3/12)

An incredible weight loss journey thanks to Dignity Health's Bariatric Surgery Program.

Dignity Health's Bariatric Program and Clinic

Sponsored by Dignity Health

If you're looking to make a life change through surgical weight loss, Dignity Health invites you to visit with their Bariatric team and see what your future could look like and how you can achieve your goals. There are three Centers of Excellence within the Dignity Health Network which means they can offer the best services for their bariatric patients. 

The professionals at Dignity Health Southern California are anxious to support your effort. If you:

·         Are more than 100 pounds over your ideal body weight

·         Have a BMI of 40 or above

·         Have tried multiple weight loss programs without lasting success

·          Would like to lose weight for health reasons

To get started and/or learn more about Dignity Health's Bariatric Programs, click here.     

