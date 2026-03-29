Inside SoCal | Ready, Set ... ART!

Ready, Set ... ART!

Meet the people giving adults permission to channel their inner child, and those helping children in underserved communities keep their creativity alive - all through art.

Give Kids Art

When Kara Anton realized that art could not only offer children a creative outlet but also social and emotional growth, she knew it was an opportunity to make a real impact on children's lives and their futures. Through art programs, workshops and kits, Give Kids Art is not only supporting the children in underserved communities, but also the art teachers whose budgets are often the first to get cut. To learn more, visit Give Kids Art. Additionally, you can support by donating an art kit here: Donate Now | Give Kids Art

Splatter Studios LA

A corporate career in brand marketing taught Bachir Zeroual many things - one of which is that adults inherently need to connect to one another and to art; and adults don't give themselves permission to creatively let loose. Bachir opened Splatter Studios LA to remind adults that getting messy and tapping into their creativity might be the stress relief we all need. At his location in Santa Monica, you can sign up to literally splatter paint on a canvas (or on the wall, or each other). It's a ridiculous amount of fun for you individually, with a date, with friends, or with co-workers (our Inside SoCal production team found firsthand). Prices start at $75 for one hour and include all art supplies, plus you get to take home your own masterpiece.

Splatter Studios LA

321 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401 splatterstudiola.com