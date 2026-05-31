Inside SoCal | Pacific Electric

A Mumford & Sons founding member taps his touring expertise to create the ultimate venue for musicians and audiences, complete with a surprise food experience just beyond the doors.

PACIFIC ELECTRIC

Near Chinatown DTLA, a new music venue has opened – Pacific Electric. It aims to offer a seamless connection between artist and audience, thanks to the expertise of founding Mumford & Sons member Ben Lovett. He's channeled two decades of touring expertise into his company tvg Hospitality, which aims to design venues where every detail enhances the experience. Named after the historic Pacific Electric red car system, the venue aims to revive a sense of cultural connection in Los Angeles.

While music is the focus, the courtyard features a playful bonus: a "secret Indian food window" from Badmaash, the family‑run spot known for inventive menu and handheld Indian‑inspired dishes like their butter chicken chimichanga.

The intimate stage, delicious dining options, and attention to detail – it's the entirety of the experience that makes this venue special. And hey, you just never know when Mumford & Sons might take the stage.

Pacific Electric

1729 Naud St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

pacificelectric.la