Inside SoCal | Hope in Every Note

Grammy-nominated Joe Bonamassa might finally win the most prestigious award in music; Fender partners with Habitat For Humanity SGC, Plus1 & Angel City Lumber to create custom guitars to be auctioned in support of rebuilding Altadena.

Guitars for Good

When presented with the idea of building custom Fender guitars to support the wildfire victims of the Eaton fire, Fender President of the Americas, Justin Norvell, jumped at the chance. As a musician himself, and knowing how many musicians lost their homes, studios, instruments and gear, it felt like the least they could do. Partnering with Angel City Lumber to procure the wood from fallen Altadenan trees, Fender's custom shop has created one Telecaster for auction, with 3 more guitars on the way. Organization Plus1 is facilitating the auction and bidding process, and all proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity SGV who is dedicated to rebuilding as many homes as possible in Altadena. These Southern Californian businesses exemplify what it means to be part of a community, giving back to those who call this special part of the country home. To bid on the custom guitar, visit givebutter.com/c/AltadenaTelecaster.

Joe Bonamassa

Blues musician Joe Bonamassa is a Grammy-nominated powerhouse who has racked up nods year after year without ever taking home the trophy, until perhaps this year. But when all is said and done, his career has been defined by resilience rather than awards. His album Breakthrough is a testament to that resilience, finding new energy and somewhat of a comeback in his latest album, Breakthrough. He's also working with the best in the business to produce a tribute album to B.B. King, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday. Check out Joe's music and the tribute album at jbonamassa.com.