Inside SoCal: Heroic Moms (5/14)

By Erica Olsen

Erica Olsen

In Mid-City L.A., Station 68 is home to two very special firefighters, who are also mothers and inspiring a new generation of first responders. 

At Station 68, one of the busier stations in Los Angeles, you'll find Tanya Crabbe and Jessica Jackson – women (and mothers) who have been firefighters for 15 and 20 years respectively. They love their job and are integral in the response and care provided to the community. It is not for everyone, and they know that. But with such a small percentage of women in the LAFD – just 3.5% of the total LAFD workforce – there is certainly room to grow. And thanks to the LAFD Girls Camp, girls between the ages of 10 to 18 can see how they might play a part in the future of firefighting.

At the LAFD Girls Camps, they teach young women how to break into the profession, participate in challenges to give them hands-on experience for firefighting situations (pulling fire hoses, climbing aerial ladders, etc.), and expose them to the world of first responders and their importance in the community. To learn more, visit lafd.org.

