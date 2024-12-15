Inside SoCal: Geared Up for the Holidays (12/15)

ONE-STOP SHOPPING AT WSS

Sponsored by WSS

When WSS first opened, the aim was to serve the community with great prices, provide a wide range of inventory, and hire from the neighborhoods where their stores stood. That remains the mission of WSS 30 years later. You can find name brands like Nike, Jordan, Columbia and Dickies, and shoes, apparel, and gear for every age and probably every person on your Holiday list. Plus, with easy parking and great value, it might be the place to destress when Christmas shopping. Learn more at shopwss.com.

HOLIDAYS WITH THE ONTARIO REIGN

Going to a hockey game ignites all of the senses – the sound of the skates and sticks scraping the ice, fans loudly voicing their excitement or dismay, a chill in the air, the light display kicking off the game, and really fast-paced play for three periods. It's something the Ontario Reign players live for day in and day out. The Reign is the AHL hockey affiliate of the LA Kings, and a partner of KCAL & CBS Los Angeles. In fact, if you can't make it to a game, you can watch (all season long) on KCAL+, the new, free HD Channel (9.6) offered by KCAL. However you watch, this team is a blast to root for and great humans off the ice as well. For the full schedule, go to ontarioreign.com.