Inside SoCal | Cars: Past & Future

A totally rad look at the cars and culture of the 80s and 90s on full display now at the Peterson Automotive Museum; then head into the future with the latest vehicle innovations from Hyundai at the L.A. Auto Show.

TOTALLY AWESOME! EXHIBIT

The newest, rad exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum features the cars and culture of the '80s and '90s. From the cars that were characters themselves in blockbuster films (Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller's Day Off), to one-of-a-kind models (Lamborghini Countach, McLaren F1), and fashion and arcade games from the era, it's an immersive experience spotlighting the fun and technology from the last two decades of the 20th century.

"Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s" is going on now through April 2026.

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036 petersen.org/awesome-exhibit

HYUNDAI AT THE L.A. AUTO SHOW

Sponsored by Hyundai

This year's L.A. Auto Show once again brought thousands together to see the latest in automotive innovation, which was on full display at the Hyundai exhibit with the IONIQ 6 N, touted as "an EV with the soul of a race car." If you're the type of person who loves things like drifting, torque and horsepower, but also just need to get around town in style, this might just be the car for you. Learn more at hyundaiusa.com/us/en.