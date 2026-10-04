Inside SoCal | Big Bear Rodeo

Bringing the rodeo back to Big Bear went from a small thought between friends to a 3-day weekend with an entire community rallying behind. 30 years later, it's back in a big way.

BIG BEAR RODEO

Nearly three decades after the town's last rodeo, a passionate group of locals is reviving a cherished piece of mountain community history with the return of the Big Bear Rodeo. What began as a simple idea has grown into a Labor Day weekend celebration packed with bull riding, live music, carnival fun, line dancing, and unforgettable family entertainment.

More than just a weekend of excitement, the rodeo also supports a meaningful cause, raising awareness and funds for addiction recovery through Choose Change California.

The Big Bear Rodeo proves that some traditions are worth bringing back and what can happen when an entire town rallies behind a shared dream. Big Bear's pioneering spirit is stronger than ever. Learn more at bigbearrodeo.com.