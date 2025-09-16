Inside SoCal | Award-Worthy

Award-Worthy

From red carpet looks to statues made of delectable chocolate, this episode is award-worthy, just in time for the biggest night in television.

SENDERO AT THE RITZ-CARLTON LOS ANGELES

Sendero's Pastry Chef Francois Behuet has sculpted some wildly imaginative (and delicious) sculptures out of his favorite medium – chocolate. At his restaurant Sendero inside the Ritz-Carlton, leading up to the Emmy Awards, he and his team are busy making replica Emmy Award statues out of chocolate, a process that takes an entire day for just one chocolate replica. Chef Behuet is not daunted by the task as he's used to building such elaborate creations, and he's willing to teach you about it, too! His Master Class in chocolate is coming up in October and can be booked through Resy HERE.

STRIIIKE

Ashley, Jen and Kristie Streicher are the women, the beauty, and the brains behind STRIIIKE – a beauty destination in Los Angeles. Their natural yet elevated looks - from hair to makeup to brows – has caught the attention of Hollywood celebrities and those in-the-know for over a decade. For more information or to book an appointment, visit STRIIIKE.com.