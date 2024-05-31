Inside Safe program provides temporary housing to 30 people living at Hollywood encampment

Inside Safe operation offers temporary housing to more than 30 people at encampment in Hollywood

About 30 unhoused people were provided temporary housing after an Inside Safe operation in Hollywood cleared a large encampment on Friday, with Mayor Karen Bass on hand for the entire process.

The troublesome encampment, which created problems for businesses in the area, especially at the Sunset Sound recording studio on Sunset Boulevard, was cleared with the help of the offices of Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez and LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, both who represent the area.

"This week's Inside Safe operations in Hollywood and near Koreatown continue the work to urgently bring unhoused Angelenos inside and save lives," said Mayor Bass in a statement. "I want to thank Supervisor Horvath, Councilman Soto-Martinez and our service provider partners for their work to lock arms and address this crisis head on."

The people at the encampment had been living in the area for up to five years, according to Councilman Soto-Martinez.

"With 100% of unhoused residents accepting service and housing through this operation, we are proving that when we do the hard work to find sustainable housing solutions, we can bring folks off the street for good," Soto-Martinez said in a statement.

Bass says that there have now been 50 Inside Safe operations since the program was launched on her first day in office as Mayor of Los Angeles.

While city leaders were celebrating the success of Friday's operation, community members and homeless advocates gathered outside of the Getty House, Bass' official home, to counter what was being celebrated and highlight what they believe are the failures of the program thus far into her tenure.

Groups like Reclaiming Our Homes, Housing for Juanita, We the Unhoused and J-Town Action were on hand to criticize Inside Safe for its lack of effectiveness in provided permanent housing to Angelenos, the groups said.