Inland Empire woman fights off random man who tried to get into her car

An Inland Empire woman fought off a random man who repeatedly tried to get into her car while her husband was pumping gas in Hollywood earlier this week.

"I don't condone, but I do condone self-defense," the woman, Star Carter, said.

Star Carter was sitting in her shiny red Alfa Romeo at the Hollywood gas station on Tuesday when a random person walked up and tried to open her passenger door.

Her husband, Michael Carter, was pumping gas and told the man to leave.

"I stood up and was like get out of here and then I walked around," Michael said.

But after Mike got back in, the guy crept back around from behind the pumps and came after them again. This time, he successfully got into their back seat.

"I was wrestling with him inside the car, and I'm pushing and pushing him, and all I know is he disappeared," Mike said.

The man disappeared from the back seat because his wife ripped him out and started fighting him.

"I just got him out like, it's just like that Kendrick Lamar song was playing in my head," Star said. "Bing bop bing bop boom bop bam. That's all I remember. I'm so embarrassed."

The stranger ran away after the fight.

"I told him, don't you ever do anything stupid like that again," Star said.

The couple continued their night and went to a comedy show at the Hollywood Improv. While the couple laughs about the encounter now, they realize that they were lucky it didn't end differently.

"I don't know what this dude is capable of doing at all," Star said.

Star believes the man was high on drugs.

"She is indeed my hero," Mike said. "Thank you, Star!"