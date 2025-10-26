Inland Empire police pursuit ends with crash after alleged robbery

A police pursuit in the Inland Empire ended with a crash and a foot chase on the 10 Freeway on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Fontana Police Department said it became aware of suspects inside of a vehicle initially wanted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers located the suspects in the Palm Court Shopping Center in Fontana, which is adjacent to Sierra Avenue and the 10 Freeway.

The suspects took off and entered the 10, police said. The suspects were involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle around 3:58 p.m. on the freeway. An unknown number of suspects bailed from the vehicle and ran off.

Police said at least one suspect was taken into custody. It's not yet clear if others were found or if they got away.

No additional details were immediately made available.