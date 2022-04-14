Incident involving CHP officer shuts down 405 freeway in Brentwood

An incident involving a California Highway Patrol officer shut down both sides of the 405 freeway in the Sepulveda Pass early Thursday morning.

The situation unfolded sometime before 3:15 a.m. on the 405 freeway near Skirball Center Drive in the Brentwood area.

A suspect was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. The CHP officer was not hurt.

The circumstances of the incident were unclear. A red sedan could be seen stopped on the shoulder.

The 405 freeway was briefly shut down in both directions. The northbound lanes have since reopened, but the southbound lanes are closed. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Valley Vista Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.