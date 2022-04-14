Watch CBS News

Incident involving CHP officer shuts down 405 freeway in Brentwood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Shooting involving CHP officer shuts down 405 freeway in Brentwood 00:27

An incident involving a California Highway Patrol officer shut down both sides of the 405 freeway in the Sepulveda Pass early Thursday morning.

The situation unfolded sometime before 3:15 a.m. on the 405 freeway near Skirball Center Drive in the Brentwood area. 

A suspect was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. The CHP officer was not hurt. 

The circumstances of the incident were unclear. A red sedan could be seen stopped on the shoulder.

The 405 freeway was briefly shut down in both directions. The northbound lanes have since reopened, but the southbound lanes are closed. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Valley Vista Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. 

First published on April 14, 2022 / 4:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.