Incarcerated person arrested in connection with 3 Long Beach cold case killings

A man who is already serving multiple life sentences in state prison confessed to his role in three additional Long Beach killings, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said 39-year-old Glenn Cox confessed to multiple murders and an attempted murder to Avenal State Prison personnel in December 2023. Subsequent investigations and evidence linked him to three homicides and an attempted homicide, police said.

Cox was previously convicted of murder and attempted murder charges.

He was arrested on Oct. 17 on suspicion of three additional counts of murder, three additional counts of attempted murder, and two additional counts of possession of a firearm by a person with a prior felony conviction.

The LBPD released the following details about the new incidents, which may be gang-related: