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Identity theft rate in Los Angeles County surpasses national median, new report shows

By
Kristine Lazar
Kristine Lazar
Kristine Lazar is an Emmy award-winning consumer investigative reporter for CBS LA.
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Kristine Lazar,
Amy Corral
National Investigative Producer
Amy Corral is an award winning investigative journalist based in Los Angeles. She joined CBS News & Stations as a national investigative producer in 2022.
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Amy Corral

/ CBS LA

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The rate of identity theft fraud in Los Angeles County surpassed the national median during the first half of 2026, according to a new report by SentiLink, a fraud prevention company.

In its report, Senti-Link, a fraud prevention company, said one of its biggest concerns is the increased sophistication of criminals committing fraud. 

The SentiLink Fraud Report
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The rate of fraud in LA County during this time period was 6.21%, compared to the national mean identity theft rate of 6.12%. 

In the first half of 2026, SentiLink says it observed the highest overall identity theft rate the company has reported to date (the mean and median county ID theft rate in the first half of 2025 was 4.81%).

Use this link to access the interactive map. 

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