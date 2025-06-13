ICE protester arrested for allegedly lighting CHP car on fire in downtown LA

California Highway Patrol arrested a man who allegedly threw rocks at officers and lit one of the police cars on fire during Sunday's ICE protests.

The incident happened roughly at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Los Angeles after CHP officers moved more than 1,000 protesters off the 101 Freeway. Once the roadway was cleared, officers positioned themselves under the freeway overpass as protesters threw electric scooters, rocks and other items onto their patrol cars.

At roughly 7:40 p.m., aerial footage captured protesters lighting kindling and a piece of cardboard on fire before dropping it onto one of CHP's vehicles. The vehicle caught on fire for a few minutes until an officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Police identified the masked man who allegedly lit the car on fire as Adam Palermo, 39. They arrested him on Thursday for assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon. Police said he was wearing the same clothes as the man seen in aerial footage dropping the flammable material. Detectives said they also found evidence connecting Palermo to the crime, according to CHP.

"Violent and deliberate attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated in California. Period," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "I'm grateful to the state investigators and law enforcement who tracked down this suspect and are continuing to uphold the rule of law."

CHP officers will present their case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for formal charges that include assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, arson and vandalism.