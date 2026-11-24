Protesters gathered outside of a Burbank hospital on Monday night after agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement brought an arrested individual to the emergency room for medical treatment, according to authorities.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers arrived on scene at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center at about 6:30 p.m. after staff claimed protesters were gathered outside the ER. The protesters used "noise-amplifying devices" and blocked the ambulance bay, police claim.

"Their actions prevented emergency medical personnel from bringing patients requiring immediate medical attention into the facility," Burbank PD said.

Social media video taken shortly after that time from the perspective of a protester showed heated exchanges between members of that large group, ICE agents and Burbank PD officers.

About an hour later, around 7:30 p.m., Burbank PD responded a second time to another request from hospital staff after the demonstrators again blocked the ambulance bay. Police said the protesters were directed to the public sidewalk along Buena Vista Street.

"The Burbank Police Department respects and supports the constitutional rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their views," the department said in a statement. "However, such activities must be conducted lawfully. Assaulting officers, blocking an ambulance bay, and interfering with emergency medical personnel attempting to bring patients into a hospital can jeopardize public safety and will not be tolerated."

No arrests or charges stemming from the incident have been announced.

Witnesses told CBS LA that ICE agents surrounded an older man in a wheelchair as he was brought into the ER. He was later lifted out of his wheelchair and put inside an ICE vehicle after being treated and discharged from the hospital, the witness said. Burbank PD said the man was arrested in the city of Los Angeles.

Burbank PD specified that their officers do not enforce federal immigration law or collaborate with ICE agents in immigration enforcement.

CBS LA reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but has yet to hear back.