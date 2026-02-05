I-15 partially closed after dump truck wedges trailer under Riverside County overpass

The California Highway Patrol closed one lane of the southbound I-15 Freeway near Eastvale after a dump truck wedged its trailer into an overpass.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was dumping dirt into a nearby construction zone and left the trailer up before crashing. California Highway Patrol

Officers said the collision happened at around 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. The driver was dumping dirt into a nearby construction zone and left the trailer up while merging onto the freeway. The trailer slammed into the overpass, detached from the trunk and became wedged in the No. 3 lane near Bellegrave Avenue.

Crews and inspectors spent nearly seven hours trying to free the trailer and ensure the overpass was not severely damaged. Officers expected to reopen the freeway by 7 p.m. on Thursday.