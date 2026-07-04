2 killed after shooting in Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles

A total of two people are dead and another was injured after a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday night, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the area of 59th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard at about 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three victims.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another, a man in his 60s, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Neither man has been identified publicly.

A third victim, a man in his 50s, was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the trio was approached by multiple suspects shortly before they were shot. The suspects escaped the scene before authorities arrived.

No additional details, including any identifying information for the suspects, were immediately made available.