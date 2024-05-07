Husband allegedly shot and wounded wife, and son, 10, in California's High Desert

A man allegedly shot his wife before the bullet traveled through her body and then struck their 10-year-old son in the High Desert community of Victorville, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a Days Inn hotel Sunday night in the 15300 block of La Paz Drive, where they discovered a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck and a 10-year-old boy also wounded by gunfire, according to the Victorville Police Department. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Christopher Bulger, 31, is described by police as the suspect in the shooting as well as the husband of the woman and father of the 10-year-old boy. Officers found him in the area some time after responding at about 11:18 p.m.

Bulger allegedly got into an argument with his wife before shooting her in the neck, according to police. The bullet traveled through her body and out her stomach, striking and wounding the 10-year-old as he stood nearby, police said.

Police said Bulger was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to a spouse, child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and altering a firearm's identification information. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Anyone with information is urged to reach the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.