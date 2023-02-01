Hurricanes rally past Kings in OT

Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes claimed another comeback win, beating the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Brent Burns, Paul Stastny, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who trailed 4-1 entering the third period. Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots.

Aho has scored in five straight games as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to six games and their points streak to nine games.

Adrian Kempe scored twice and Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar added goals for the Kings, who scored all four of their goals in the second period. Kopitar and Drew Doughty each had two assists, and Pheonix Copley made 26 saves.

The Kings wrapped up play prior to the All-Star break by going 3-2-1 on a season-high six-game trip.

Carolina also rallied from a two-goal deficit in the last two minutes of regulation in Friday night's overtime win over San Jose.

Teravainen's fifth goal of the season with 7:29 to play in regulation forced overtime.

Aho has a team-leading 22 goals, including seven in a five-game span.

Kempe had the first and third goals for the Kings, giving him four two-goal games this season. He leads the Kings with 22 goals.

ICE MATTERS

The Hurricanes improved to 19-2-4 when leading after the first period. … It was just the second Los Angeles game to go beyond regulation in January. The Kings won the other in overtime a week earlier at Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Kings: After the All-Star break, host Pittsburgh on Feb. 11.

Hurricanes: At Buffalo on Wednesday.