Hurricane Polo continues to threaten Southern California coastal communities with flooding, erosion

Although Hurricane Polo is not expected to bring rain to Southern California, it is continuing to threaten coastal communities with the potential for flooding and erosion.

The hurricane, which made landfall in Baja California Sur, Mexico, is expected to bring impacts to the Southland on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the main concern with this storm is the lingering erosion effects that remain from Hurricane Marie earlier this month.

Weather officials add that although surf heights will not be as high as they were during Marie, the ground remains unstable from that event. The areas of most concern are Long Beach, Malibu, Avalon and parts of Santa Barbara.

Beachfront properties, low-lying parking lots and walkways are at risk for potential flooding.

Surf heights across Los Angeles and Ventura County Beaches will be around 4 to 7 feet. High tides will peak around 7 feet through the late morning hours, which the NWS says is "higher by almost a foot over astronomical tides due to ongoing effects of El Niño."

A coastal flood and high surf advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for LA and Ventura County beaches.

"The East Pacific Hurricane Season is forecast to remain active, with additional southerly swells and surf/coastal flooding impacts possible again next week," NWS said.