Man arrested, accused of posing as Border Patrol agent in Huntington Park

Huntington Park police arrested a man this week who they say was posing as a federal immigration agent.

At a Friday news conference, the Huntington Park police chief and mayor discussed the arrest of 24-year-old Fernando Diaz, who they say was impersonating a federal agent, using it as an example of what they say is a broader issue.

Diaz was arrested on June 24 after officers spotted a gray Dodge Durango parked in a handicap spot with no visible handicap placard and without a front license plate.

Police Chief Cosme Lozano said officers thought the truck might be an unmarked law enforcement vehicle after spotting several police-like radios and a firearm magazine inside the SUV.

Vehicle registration information showed that it was registered to a person in Los Angeles, not law enforcement.

"The officers then initiated procedures to impound the vehicle for violations of the California vehicle code, and as they were doing so, a male individual approached, claiming to be the owner of the vehicle," Lozano said.

Diaz claimed the items in the truck belonged to a friend, investigators said. Diaz also told officers that he works as a security guard and stated that he had previously worked for Customs and Border Protection; however, police say he was unable to produce any valid credentials to substantiate this claim.

A further search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm semi-automatic firearm, two holsters, additional ammunition for the gun, three cell phones, a sheet containing U.S. Customs and Border Protection radio codes, multiple copies of passports, red and blue lights hidden under the vehicles visors … "and other miscellaneous items indicative of possible criminal activity," Lozano said.

Huntington Park police recovered items from a June 24 arrest of a man who they say was impersonating a federal agent. KCAL News

Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores said residents across the region are reporting encounters with individuals claiming to be federal agents.

"One recent incident prompted a resident to ask, 'Who are these people?' And frankly, the vests that they were wearing look a lot like they were ordered on Amazon, " Flores said. "Are they bounty hunters? Are they vigilantes? These questions reflect a larger breakdown of trust and accountability."

During the news conference, Flores added that the Huntington Park City Council passed a resolution this week directing its police department to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a federal immigration agent in the city.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and are waiting for a response.