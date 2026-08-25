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Huntington Park police in pursuit of a carjacking suspect

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Huntington Park Police Department is in pursuit of a carjacking suspect near Atwater Village.

Officers trailed the suspect as they veered through the hilly residential roads near Glendale and Mount Washington. 

The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed into the driver's side of another car near the intersection of Figueroa Street and S. Avenue 52 in Highland Park. 

Some officers quickly rushed to the stolen vehicle and arrested the suspect shortly after the crash. Other officers helped the innocent driver walk to a nearby gas station. 

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