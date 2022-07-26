Huntington Park Councilman Manny Avila dies at 81

Huntington Park city Councilman Manuel "Manny" Avila died Monday, less than two months after being reelected to a second term. He was 81 years old.

(credit: City of Huntington Park)

Avila was first elected to the Huntington Park City Council in March of 2017, and reelected in June. He served as mayor from 2020-21, and city officials say they will lower their flags to half-staff in his memory.

He was born in Mexico City and was an elementary school teacher in Mexico before coming to California. He has been a Huntington Park resident since 1968.

He started out working in factories in Vernon. After earning an associate's degree in psychology and sociology from East Los Angeles College, he became a case worker for Los Angeles County, assisting families in obtaining aid and Medi-Cal assistance, according to his city biography.

He has also served the city of Huntington Park with stints on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and served as president of the Huntington Park Lions Club, the Huntington Park Friends of the Library, and was parish council treasurer at St. Matthias Church.

A cause of death was not disclosed for Avila, who is survived by three children.