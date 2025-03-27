Huntington Beach sued over Symphony of Flowers light show

A group of Huntington Beach residents hopes to stop a multimedia light and music show planned for Central Park.

The lawsuit filed by Protect HB claims that city council members deliberately misled the public.

"We are not happy about the idea that they want to close off several acres of the park for up to 6 months a year with unknown real damage that would happen if you build bleachers and walkways and temporary structures," Protect HB member Cathey Ryder said. "There's going to be an impact."

The Symphony of Flowers includes the installation of 500,000 LED Lights and 12 speakers playing classical music. Opponents said the fixture would disrupt the sensitive wildlife habitat where bald eagles, migrating birds and monarch butterflies live.

Protect HB members said there was overwhelming opposition to the city council proposal, with hundreds of people sending emails to express their objection.

When the contract was approved, council members aid the money brought in from the Central Park light show would generate much-needed income for the city budget.

Council members unanimously approved the light show last month, but the details have not been solidified. City spokesperson Jennifer Carey said she hasn't seen the lawsuit and could not comment on it.