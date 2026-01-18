Increased stingray activity prompts warning from Huntington Beach city leaders

Huntington Beach city officials on Sunday issued a warning to the public due to increased stingray activity along the shoreline in recent days.

"Over the past week, multiple people have been stung, primarily in the shallow surf zone," said a social media post from the city.

They advised that many stingray injuries typically occur two to three hours before and after low tide, when they're more commonly in the shallow water. However, they said stings can still happen at any time of the day.

Swimmers and beachgoers were advised to stay alert in ankle-to-knee-deep water, to avoid stepping down when there is poor visibility in the water and to do the "stingray shuffle" by sliding their feet in the sand.

If someone gets stung, they're advised to notify a lifeguard and immerse the area in hot water to reduce pain. Medical follow-up is also advised following the initial treatment.