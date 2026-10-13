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"Aggressive" great white shark prompts closure of Huntington Beach coastline

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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An "aggressive" great white shark spotted off the Huntington Beach coastline prompted the temporary closure of the beach on Tuesday. 

In a social media post, Huntington Beach Fire Department officials said they received a "credible report" of a 10- to 12-foot great white shark near Lifeguard Tower 16. 

"The shark was reportedly circling, a behavior classified as aggressive under Marine Safety's shark response protocols," the post said. 

Out of an abundance of caution, city officials opted to close the beach from Seapoint to the Huntington Beach Pier, approximately a mile north and south of the lifeguard tower. 

Firefighters said the stretch of beach would remain closed until at least 3 p.m. on Wednesday. 

"Please follow all posted signs and instructions from lifeguards. Public safety remains our top priority," the post said. 

City marine safety personnel were expected to continue monitoring the situation after posting warning signs on the beach and notifying beachgoers.

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