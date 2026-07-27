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Small plane makes emergency landing on Huntington Beach shoreline

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A small plane made an emergency landing on the Huntington Beach shoreline on Monday afternoon. 

It happened at around 2:10 p.m. near the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Huntington Beach firefighters. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as the investigation got underway, but firefighters said that no injuries were reported in the incident. 

Federal Aviation Administration officials said that a Piper PA-28 safely landed on the sand after the pilot reported an engine issue following departure from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana. 

Two people were on board at the time of the incident, the FAA said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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