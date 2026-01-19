Watch CBS News
Huntington Beach man arrested for murder after deadly shooting

Dean Fioresi
A man was arrested for murder after a deadly shooting at a home in Huntington Beach on Sunday night.

Huntington Beach police were called to the 4500 block of Scenario Drive at around 11:30 p.m. after learning of the shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim died after he was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He hasn't yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Officers contacted and arrested the suspect, who has since been identified as 48-year-old Huntington Beach resident Robert Emery. He was booked at the Huntington Beach City Jail for murder. 

"Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," police said. "The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time."

Orange County Sheriff's Department personnel are also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact HBPD Detective Sergeant Pham at (714) 878-5640.

