53-year-old woman killed in Huntington Beach crash with suspected DUI driver

A 53-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a suspected DUI driver in Huntington Beach on Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened at around 10:40 pm. on Pacific Coast Highway south of Warner Avenue, where police say that a silver Kia Soul, being driven by the victim, was rear-ended by a BMW 328i, according to a news release from the Huntington Beach Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located the Kia partially submerged under water in the Wetlands," the HBPD release said. "HBPD officers, along with the Huntington Beach Lifeguards who were also called to the scene, extracted a 53-year-old woman from Long Beach from the Kia."

The woman, who hasn't been publicly identified, was pronounced dead after she was taken to a hospital by Huntington Beach Fire Department paramedics, police said.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the Kia was traveling northbound on PCH, when it was struck from behind by the BMW, also traveling northbound on PCH, sending the Kia into the Wetlands," the release said.

Police arrested the BMW's driver, identified as 23-year-old Long Beach resident Luka McArgue, at the scene. He was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI combined with alcohol and drugs causing bodily injury, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by HBPD's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may know more was asked to contact investigators at 714-960-5231.